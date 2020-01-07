Speaker disallows Mhadei adjournment notice; oppn protests in – House

The speaker Rajesh Patnekar on Tuesday disallowed the notice of adjournment motion on Mhadei moved by the combined opposition leading to slogan shouting in the house. The opposition protested with ”Amchi Mhadei amkam zai” slogans and brandished placards within the house. In the midst of all this the chief minister Pramod Sawant introduced and the house passed the GST amendment bill. And the session was adjourned.

On Tuesday a one day session was held to ratify a central bill and place and pass the Business advisory committee report and ratify the amendments made to the constitution bill 2019.

