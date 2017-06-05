Spanish Sergio joins FC Goa as coach

NT NETWORK

Spanish Sergio Lobera Rodriguez has been appointed coach of FC Goa. “The Spaniard put pen to paper on a two-year deal and will join the club in the first week of July,” stated a press statement issued by FC Goa on Monday.

Sergio’s profile on Wikipedia reads:

Lobera was born in Zaragoza, Aragon. After impressing with Dosa Salesians and UFB Jàbac Terrassa he signed with FC Barcelona in 1997, going through its youth system and being manager of the C-team in the 2006–07 season, in Tercera División. He then was appointed director of sports at Terrassa FC in June 2007, being manager in the last seven games of the campaign.

In May 2010, Lobera was appointed CD San Roque de Lepe manager, signing a three-year deal. In the following season he managed AD Ceuta, also in Segunda División B.

On 11 May 2012, Lobera was named FC Barcelona’s assistant manager behind Tito Vilanova. However, roughly a month later, he signed as head coach of Segunda División side UD Las Palmas.

Lobera finished his first season in charge of a professional club in sixth position, being defeated in the play-offs by eventually promoted UD Almería. He renewed with the Canarians on 18 June 2013, but was relieved from his duties on 26 May of the following year.

On 24 December 2014, Lobera was appointed at Botola’s Moghreb Tétouan until the end of the season.

Sergio Rodriguez takes over Brazilian Zico who parted ways with FC Goa after the team finished at the bottom last year.

Brazilian Zico was manager of FC Goa in the first year where the team lost in the semifinals to winners Atletico de Kolkata. He promised to win the ISL for FC Goa the following year and nearly did. However, a last minute lapse of concentration by goalkeeper Laximikant Kattimani saw that dream unfinished as Chennaiyin FC beat FC Goa 3-2 in the finals.

Zico was appointed late in the last edition of the ISL and with little time to sign any players, FC Goa finished at the bottom of the table and new FC Goa owner and Zico parted ways. FC Goa finished last and Chennaiyin FC second last.

“After a thorough and exhaustive process where the best part of sixty names was considered for the job, we are pleased to hand over the reins of the first team to Sergio. We have always maintained that we are looking for a coach who will be able to help us achieve our vision for Goan football and Sergio fits that profile perfectly. We are excited by the ambition he has shown and his enthusiasm in getting to grips with the Indian game.

After the disappointment of last season, we were keen to bring some fresh ideas into the club while continuing to display an attacking brand of football. Having had the opportunity to go through his football philosophy and his style of work, we are confident in his ability to evolve the club to the next level,” read a statement issued by FC Goa.

“I’m delighted to join FC Goa and play my part in a very exciting vision. I see FC Goa as the ideal step in my career and hope to achieve the best results for the club,” is Sergio’s statement released by FC Goa.