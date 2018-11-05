Souza Lobo bags Harper Collins certification

Restaurant Souza Lobo was recently presented with a certificate of recognition by Harper Collins, India for featuring in the book Secret Sauce – Inspiring Stories of Great Indian Restaurants. The book is co-written by well-known food writer Priya Bala and restaurant entrepreneur Jayanth Narayanan, and showcases 40 of India’s most iconic restaurant brands and delves into the secrets behind their success. The certificate was presented by Wahida Carmen Gomes, well known singer, on behalf of Harper Collins toMr Jude Lobo, the owner of the restaurants.

