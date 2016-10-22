South ZP to seek clarification on plan for nationalisation of rivers

NT NETWORK

South Goa zilla panchayat has unanimously resolved to write to the government seeking clarification on plans for nationalisation of rivers.

The zilla panchayat, at a meeting, decided to write to the government to apprise it on advantages and disadvantages of nationalisation of rivers after members Edwin Cardozo and Cleofasio Dias moved a resolution to oppose the proposed nationalisation of rivers on the grounds that it would result in loss of livelihood of fishing community and rivers will go into the hands of central government and MPT.

The meeting also echoed the works which were taken up in view of BRICS Summit with member Maria Rebello criticising the government for carrying out sub-standard works as the roads have already started developing potholes.

She questioned as to why it takes events like BRICS Summit to carry out development works. She pointed out that despite central funds the works have not been done properly. “Irrespective of whose funds are utilised, the works have to be done properly,” she said.

Meanwhile, Davorlim zilla member Ulhas Tuenkar has passed a resolution to write to the directorate of municipal administration and directorate of panchayats to ask Margao Municipal Council to handle the garbage of villages of Davorlim, Aquem, Rumdamol as there is no garbage dump site.

He said garbage collection will be just around one truck and the municipal council can charge panchayats a nominal fee for handling the garbage at Sonsoddo.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, MMC chairperson Navnath Naik said, “We passed a resolution to monitor the allotment of benches in public places after the audit had raised a query on the random manner in which the benches were being distributed.” Naik also informed that a resolution has been passed to set up a seafarers’ cell in Goa.