South Goa sees tepid response to drive on registration of wells

NT NETWORK

MARGAO

All is not well with the drive on registration of wells with the water resource department. In South Goa district, only 30 per cent of the wells have been registered with the department since the drive was started in 2014. In the last three years, just 698 wells, including ‘commercial wells’, have been registered.

Figures indicate that just 30 per cent of the total 1935 wells have been registered thus far, with Salcete taluka leading in the district. In the taluka, 278 of the 379 wells have been registered.

Incidentally the taluka also leads in the state in groundwater utilisation with nearly 45 per cent of its total groundwater resources being tapped.

In 2000-2001, the number of wells in five talukas of Sanguem, Salcete, Quepem, Canacona and Mormugao had a total of 2801 wells which were used to irrigate a total area of 5764 hectare.

The response to the drive has been particularly poor in Dharbandora taluka with just 26 wells, while in Quepem just 31 wells have been registered. In Canacona, 77 wells have been registered. Sanguem has seen registration of 71 wells while just 95 wells have been registered in Mormugao.

Highly-placed sources requesting anonymity attributed the poor response to the lackadaisical attitudes of local bodies, which had been sent several requests by the department.

Many a people find it difficult to register their wells as land titles are not clear.

Several ‘commercial wells’ have also been registered, the sources said adding that there is a possibility of people’s wells being used for commercial purposes.

An official said that there has been disparity in the figures as several wells have fallen into disuse and water from these wells is unfit for human consumption.

He said that as groundwater has been contaminated in several parts of the state, many wells, including bore-wells, have been abandoned by the people, who do not come forward to register them with the department.

Water from the dug wells is used to irrigate approximately 1239 hectare of land in Salcete taluka, while an area of around 1261 hectare of land is irrigated through bore wells.

Various food and cash crops, including cashew plantations, are irrigated through the wells.

The wells which are located in hilly terrains usually do not go dry in the summer.

An earlier study had put the groundwater utilisation in safe category even though the projected demand for domestic and industrial purposes is expected to touch around 1639 hectare by 2025.