South Goa police stations detect 13 out of 15 murder cases

Shyam Zambauliker | NT

MARGAO

South Goa police stations have registered 15 murders in the year 2016 out of which 13 were detected while 8 cases of attempt to murder were reported and 7 cases were detected.

According to information available from police headquarters Margao, one case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder was reported.

Out of the 15 murders reported in South Goa, three were reported in Margao and 3 at Ponda while 2 were reported at Curchorem and one each were reported at Maina-Curtorim, Cuncolim, Canacona, Vasco, Verna, Mormugao, and Collem. At Curchorem 2 murders were reported and 1 case has been detected while Canacona police station has detected one case of murder.

It is pertinent to note that in South Goa for the first 10 months of 2016, 12 murder cases, 7 cases of attempt to commit murder and one case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder were reported.

A senior police officer claimed that out of 12 murders 11 were solved while out of 7 all seven attempt to commit murders were detected and one case of culpable homicide not amounting to commit murder was also solved.

According to information available till august 2015 ten cases of murder, 6 cases of attempt to commit murder and 2 cases of culpable homicide not amounting to murder were reported in South Goa.

In the year 2014, in all 13 murders were reported and in the year 2013, in all 8 murders were reported in the district.

As per police records, in 2012, 17 murders were reported in South Goa, of which 13 were detected, while in the year 2011, in all 15 murders were reported of which 13 were detected.

Police said that trial in most of the cases of murders and attempt to commit murder has started, and most of the accused are arrested and are in judicial custody. The police said that murders and violent crimes occur as a result of previous enmity or due to fights under the influence of alcohol or over property disputes or one sided love affairs. The reasons behind the murders and attempt to murder are said to be revenge, frustration, hate, money, greed, sex, jealousy, personal vendetta, property dispute.

A senior police officer claimed that police stations from South Goa have detected a majority of murder cases reported from 2006 onwards. In 2008, in all 22 cases of murder took place, of which 15 were detected while in 2007, 18 murders were reported and of these 12 were solved.

In 2006, 15 murders were registered and of these 10 were detected while in 2005, of the 23 murders reported, 18 were detected.

A city advocate Amey Prabhudessai said that faulty police work and improper collection of evidence may keep the case undetected. He felt that sometimes the police are usually frustrated and the murder case remains unsolved.