South Goa Collector hails switchover to GST, digital mode of transaction

MARGAO : India has over the years done well on many parameters, and the recent switchover to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) is one of the path-breaking attempts that will help convert India into one unified market, thereby further strengthening the country, said South Goa Collector Anjali Sehrawat, on Tuesday.

Sehrawat was speaking as the chief guest at the Independence Day celebrations observed by the South Goa District Collectorate at Margao.

After unfurling the National Flag, and inspecting the Guard of Honour, she said, “India has done well on many parameters post-freedom and the recent switchover to GST is one of the path-breaking attempts made to convert India into one unified market, further strengthening the developing nation. Adoption and promotion of digital mode of transaction is another significant milestone.”

The Collector also said that conduct of free and fair elections in our largest democracy in the world gives us a sense of pride and satisfaction in having achieved one of the prime goals of Independence.

She said the ideology of truth, non-violence and Satyagraha propounded by Mahatma Gandhi has found an unprecedented acceptance in the country, adding, “The freedom struggle was hitherto confined to intellectuals but it was turned into mass movement irrespective of his education financial status, gender, region and religion, everybody seemed to be fighting for India’s Independence. The non co-operative movement, civil disobedient movement, quit-India movement were the epitomes of how commoners can take foreign rule head-on without resorting to violence.”

“Today one-fifth of humanity existing in the world resolves to make India a powerful nation, the nation that provides to all her citizens justice, social, economic, political freedom and above all the liberty of expression,” she added.

Stressing on the President’s words, the Collector said, “We all should strive hard to build a new India with compassion, concern and care for all its members irrespective of differences thereby honouring the spirit that world is a one family.”

No MLA was present for the Independence Day function. Former MLA Avertano Furtado and ZP chief Navnath Naik was present. Minister for TCP Vijai Sardesai observed Independence Day at his residence along with his supporters.