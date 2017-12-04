Wednesday , 13 December 2017
Source apportionment study to be conducted in Vasco from March

Posted by: nt December 13, 2017 in Goa News

PANAJI: The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, will  conduct a 16-month long source apportionment study   in Vasco to understand the impact of coal transportation, its loading and unloading  on public health and environment.

The study, which will  begin in March next year, will help find out the reasons behind air pollution and  reach a conclusion as to which source  has been causing how much pollution.

Based on the findings, the authorities will try to reduce pollution levels.

The study will also help the authorities decide on the project on enhancing coal handling capacity and redevelopment of MPT’s berth number  8 and berth number  9 for grant of environmental clearance.

The  Goa State Pollution Control Board  has asked the IIT to ensure that the proposed monitoring is conducted during regular activities of the port.

The board  also asked the Mumbai-based institute to consider mitigation measures in the study.

A study on  AAQM levels  conducted last year by the GSPCB between February and December at coal berths facilities at  the MPT showed that the levels exceeded the permissible limit: the highest AAQM level was observed at  berth numbers 5A, 6A and berth number 7.

These coal berths are operated by Jindal group’s South West Port, Adani Mormugao Port Terminal Pvt Limited and the Mormugao Port Trust.

The GSPCB  had been requested by the MPT to initiate  process for  conducting the source apportionment study to identify different sources of pollution, along with levels and reasons for it. The process had been  initiated  early February, 2016, and the IIT Bombay had been  approached to carry out the same.

Board officials said the study will commence in March, 2018 and will be completed within 16 months. The cost of study has been pegged at  around Rs 94.76 lakh.

The MPT has already made a part payment to the IIT to initiate the study.  Thereafter the IIT deputed its officials to the MPT for making preliminary assessment from November 15 and November  17, 2017.

The study will focus on identification of five monitoring locations, factoring in  the land-use pattern in consultation with the GSPCB.

Officials of the GSPCB,  the IIT and the MPT  visited some sites for recording PM2.5 in sensitive and critical areas of the study area.

Air pollution will be measured by taking into account the level of sulphur dioxide (SO2), nitrogen oxide (Nox), and 30 other elements. Ambient air sampling will be lifted for PM10 and fine particulate matter (PM2.5) in the air at all the five identified locations for two seasons (summer and winter) and each seasonal monitoring will  be conducted for 10 to 15 days strategically.

