Sopte rewarded with GTDC chairmanship

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Former Mandrem MLA Dayanand Sopte, who recently quit the Congress and joined the BJP, was rewarded on Thursday, as the Parrikar government appointed him as the chairman of Goa Tourism Development Corporation.

Sopte had resigned as the Mandrem MLA on October 16 and joined the BJP.

Sopte took charge of the corporation in the presence of outgoing chairman Nilesh Cabral, who is believed to have tendered his resignation on November 5 as the GTDC chairman following the directions from the state BJP leadership.

The newly-appointed director of Economic Development Corporation Subhash Shirodkar was also present on the occasion.

“I will strive to take the corporation forward. I will ensure that the interests of the Goans are protected. We will have to prioritise on infrastructural work factoring in the needs of foreign and domestic tourists,” Sopte told media persons.

When questioned as to how he will helm the corporation alongside Tourism Minister Manohar Azgaonkar who is his political rival, Sopte said, ”I will require his assistance… Before taking charge I took his blessings today.

The spat between me and him that occurred in the assembly will not be repeated.”

The state government has officially notified Sopte’s appointment as the GTDC chairman and also reconstituted the board of directors.

The members appointed as the directors include Shrikant Azgaonkar, M Moddasir, Joel Fernandes, Pallavi Shirodkar, Earl Braganza, Paresh Kenkre, Madhav S Sheni Desai.

The tourism secretary, the tourism director, the GTDC managing director and the president of Travel and Tourism Association of Goa have also been appointed as directors.