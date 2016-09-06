Sopo dues: from clerks to top levels involved, alleges Furtado

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Welcoming the decision of the director of municipal administration Elvis Gomes, on sopo dues, the Mayor of Corporation of City of Panaji, Surendra Furtado has said the decision should have come long before.

Speaking to this daily, Furtado stated that it is he who raised the issue of non-payment of sopo amount by the contractor to the municipality for so long despite several reminders.

Furtado alleged that it is not only the clerks who are involved in it but also people at top levels. He said all those involved should be brought to book and punished accordingly so that the matter reaches its logical conclusion.

He said the persons in-charge should start procedures to recover the dues from the contractors immediately once the holiday period is over.

It may be recalled that the director of municipal administration has issued direction to chief officers and commissioner to recover dues from the sopo contractors.

The media had reported that how Margao Municipal Council had allegedly ‘let off’ the sopo contractors although they had signed an agreement with municipality that they will pay amount only after collecting sopo from the vendors.

It was revealed that four former sopo collectors were yet to pay Rs 25 lakh to the civic body and despite it, the cheques, which were kept as security deposits, were allegedly released without getting revenue.