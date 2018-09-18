Sony brings BRAVIA ‘Master Series’ to India

IANS

NEW DELHI

Taking its popular BRAVIA OLED TV line-up to a new level, Sony India on Monday launched “A9F” under its “Master Series” with features like Netflix calibrated mode, hands-free voice search and TV centre speaker mode to work with home theatre systems.

Running Android TV 8.0 Oreo operating system (OS), the new television series — “KD-55A9F” (55-inch) that costs Rs 3,99,990 while “KD-65A9F” (65-inch) is priced at Rs 5,59.990 — will be available in India from September 20.

Equipped with “X1 Ultimate” picture processor and “pixel contrast booster” — which is Sony’s original panel controller for OLED — the TVs would deliver 4K HDR picture quality and better contrast, the company said in a statement.

Sony has incorporated “single slate design” in its new TV offering with only one stand in the back to hold it up.

The TVs also come with “Acoustic Surface Audio+” technology to facilitate multi-dimensional sounds.

“The TVs would provide a faster, easier and more intuitive interface for the consumers to use,” the company claimed.

Additionally, the TVs also come with multi-lingual support, accommodating 11 Indian languages and over 14 international dialects.

The “X1 Ultimate Picture Processor” can intelligently detect and analyse each object in the picture through Sony’s new object-based super resolution mechanism for exceptional accuracy and detail.

The object-based HDR remaster has been updated and allows each object to be remastered individually for better depth and accurate texture.