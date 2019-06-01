Sonsodo: People hospitalised, Operation II begins

Around 50 residents of Maina Curtorim have been shifted to Fatorda stadium and three of them are hospitalised due to unbearable smoke of Sonsodo fire.

After spraying chemicals for five days, government has now started controlling the fire at the Sonsodo garbage dump by filling it with mud and debris.

According to fire officials, the second method has started working and fire is finally getting doused. But it would take three to four more days. Meanwhile, the locals have started agitating over the issue.