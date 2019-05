Curtorkars block Sonsodo garbage trucks, start shifting due to smoke

Sonsoddo protest

The time bomb of Sonsodo has exploded. Not in Madgao, but in Maina-Curtorim.

The local villagers are facing the brunt of the Sonsodo garbage dump which is on fire since Monday.

The Sarpanch blocked Madgao municipality’s garbage trucks on Thursday morning. On the other hand, people have closed their houses and shifted elsewhere.