Sonsoddo fire: Polln board monitoring, asks for report

Sonsoddo has become high priority after the pressure as the fire still rages. The Goa state Pollution Control Board has asked for a report with Chairperson Ganesh Shetgaokar telling Goa 365 that once the report came out action will be taken, that could even amount to criminal prosecution.

Board has issued a show cause notice to MMC and ordering them to extinguish the fire in a environmentally sound manner.

If MMC fails to act on this direction, Board will initiate legal action or criminal prosecution, Shetgaokar told Goa 365. The fire at Sonsoda garbage dump is raging for past four days.