Sonsoddo fire: Curtorim residents block garbage vehicles in protest

Margao: Disturbed over the failure of the Margao municipal council (MMC) to control the fire at Sonsoddo garbage dump, which was raging on for the fourth day on Thursday, and the thick smoke billowing out taking a toll on their health, residents of Maina-Curtorim Thursday blocked the MMC’s waste-loaded vehicles from entering the waste dump site.

The protest of the residents was backed by sarpanch, panchas and former sarpanchas of Maina-Curtorim.

With the smoke billowing out of the dump site moving over Curtorim village for the last four days since the fire erupted, risking the health of the residents of the village, sarpanch Rui Menezes, panch Simon Baretto and former sarpanch Rupesh Naik, biodiversity committee chairman J Santano Rodrigues and all those gathered demanded that the MMC first control the fire and stop the pollution caused to them by the burning of the Sonsoddo waste and only then carry more waste to the garbage dump. The residents claimed that the smoke has caused unbearable pollution and affected their health.

MMC chief officer Siddivinayak Naik and chairperson Babita Prabhudesai rushed at the site along with police to pacify the agitating crowd and promised them a solution by Friday.

The residents of Gandhi road areas, Maina, Curtorim and a few Raia residents have been badly affected due to the continuous burning of waste at Sonsoddo.

‘The Navhind Times’ spoke to a few of the Maina Curtorim residents and all of them complained of choking due to air pollution. One resident said that he was suffering from a breathing problem since the last two days. Residents of Raia said that their houses are filled with polluted air. “The smoke of the Sonsoddo burning site directly entered our houses. My family members and I started coughing. I have not seen such a massive fire in the last 40 years,” said Gilhermino Fernandes, who resides close to the garbage dump site. Another resident Abdul Shaikh said the thick smoke directly entered his house causing suffocation.

“If the MMC cannot control the fire in four days, the civic body has no right to dump more waste there. We, people of Maina-Curtorim, cannot be made to suffer for the MMC and Fomento Green company failures. Health officials should visit the Maina-Curtorim area to make themselves aware of how the locals are suffering due to the burning of waste at Sonsoddo,” said Simon Baretto, the local panch. Sarpanch Menezes accused MMC chairperson and chief officer of failing to control the fire.

South Goa MP and resident of Curtorim Francisco Sardinha also visited the site. He too blamed the civic body for its careless attitude towards the important issue, even though chairperson Prabhudesai tried to explain to the MP how the civic body has tried hard to control the fire.

Though the MMC has, with the help of firefighters, sprayed 1,000-odd litres of Renerzyme (enzyme) with water on the Sonsoddo dump to control the fire, the smoke continues to billow out of the site.

Meanwhile, the MMC has written to the District Collector to declare the Sonsoddo fire as a district disaster even though activists and MMC critics have opined that the MMC chairperson and chief officer should be held responsible for the fire.

However, the District Collector, who is also the chairman of the district disaster management committee, Ajit Roy, Thursday said that he has not received any letter from the MMC requesting him to declare the Sonsoddo fire incident as a district disaster.

The chief officer of the MMC had informed the media on Tuesday that he has written to the District Collector to declare the Sonsoddo fire incident as a district disaster.

“I have not received any such letter from the MMC. If they have sent it directly to the government, I am not aware of it,” Roy said.

The MMC is keen on declaring the Sonsoddo waste dump fire as a district disaster. However, reliable sources said that it cannot be easily declared as a disaster.