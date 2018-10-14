Some secularism this…

Frederick Noronha

Last week, I happened to be with a group of people that needed to work closely together for two to three days. It was a fine group. Travel to nearby cities allows one the chance to meet up with bright and talented people, often brimming with ideas.

One member of this group, however, had a different approach to life. He kept making negative comments about other people’s religions, and a few nasty ones about the faith he was born in too. It’s one thing to make a stray comment. But every time you see some monument or something that reminds you of the past, to break out into a diatribe is odd. At first, it seemed like a discussing point. After a while, it turned out to be tiring and irritating, if not offensive.

At some point, you think of contesting it. But it’s like pouring water off a duck’s back. It probably only makes the discussion even more bitter.

Our friend’s excuse was that he was an atheist and that he was abusing all religions equally. At the surface, this sounds convincing. But being equally offensive to all does not give one the right to be offensive in the first place.

For those of my generation, one thing that strikes you about India is how much the discourse has changed since around the 1980s. At one time, it was considered rude to highlight religious (and other) differences among people. We accepted things the way it was and even made much of the diversity. Unity in diversity was a slogan that everyone took pride in.

Not anymore. Today, to wear one’s bias on one’s sleeve is like a badge of honour. Trump has taught us how one can be offensive and get away with it — no, even be elected as President of the only surviving Superpower. In Brazil, Bolsonaro has been compared to Trump as he does not “measure his words”. He has often praised Brazil’s 1964-85 military dictatorships and is seen as enjoying being outrageous and making statements for their shock value.

But being offensive about someone else’s views and beliefs is also increasingly getting acceptance here. You can bet that such an approach will actually draw some support from at least a few others in the crowd. They will cheer you on, agree tacitly and justify what you’re saying. If you belong to the faith the serial offender is attacking, then you could well get defensive. We today sometimes talk about abstract ideas, beliefs and faith as if these were more important to us than anything else on the planet.

Ironically enough, you don’t need to be religious to be communal. Some of those who claim to be totally irreligious have made use of religion for political purposes. In fact, most religious persons tend to show a respect or acceptance of someone else’s faith.

Fortunately, there are some people, of whatever religious background, who will stand up for diversity. But it’s a tough task, a losing battle. Fear, after all, is a powerful emotion. More than hate, it is fear of The Other, and our inability to understand them, which causes such bitterness.

In Goa itself, we seem to need periodic low-to-medium intensity animosity and conflict to keep the pot continually boiling. We can blame this on our peculiar history for this. The Portuguese took over Goa in parts and segments. They dealt with each very different from one another. This means that our disputes often end up with a religious hue too.

In this century, everything tends seems to boil down to being a Congress-versus-BJP dispute. In the 1990s, it was a long, bitter battle over script and medium of education and a railway. The 1980s also had its bitter dispute over language, in which some were even killed. The 1970s saw issues over fishing turn divisive, while a quick run through the (now digitised) assembly records of those times would reveal how even a debate in the assembly often turned divisive due to the language used.

Part of Goa’s problem, it seems, is that we don’t understand ourselves. One wonders how many of us have a sense of their own history, rather than just a one-sided version of it. After making some attempts to include the history of Goa in school textbooks, the same seems to have been given a backseat once again. Every few decades, the story of Goa’s history keeps getting changed, depending on who is in power. This is true of both the pre-1961 eras and post. Booksellers seem hard pressed to recommend anyone book which comprehensively does justice to our past.

There are points of view which we don’t appreciate.

Someone whom I know only through his TV appearances and Facebook, policy specialist Mohan Guruswamy, has made an interesting point recently about the changing nature of the Muslim leadership in India. While no apologist of the BJP himself, Guruswamy sees the Congress too as having co-opted the Muslim clerics into being their supporters, after Partition due to which the community was left politically leaderless. These persons were turned into “interceders and interlocutors” who could deliver the vote. Other parties “followed suit”. Guruswamy argues that the current London-educated Asaduddin Owaisi-led MIM, despite its roots, has been trying to transform from a Muslim nationalist party to a nationalist Muslim party, while also avoiding being a “sarkari Musaalman”.

In a country such as India, there are many levels of complexity. When you run into in-your-face bigotry, it only underlines this point.