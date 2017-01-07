Some Reflections On Bengaluru Outrage

NELSON LOPES, CHINCHINIM

THE mass molestation of young women gathered to usher in New Year in Bengaluru is shameful and reflects on the workmanship of our police personnel, who were so callous about safety of women. The police could not control the rowdy crowd so as to prevent the mass molestation and groping because they were outnumbered by the male revellers. The investigation into the case is going slow as no victim woman has lodged a police complaint. The victims are frightened considering the past incidents. Why can’t the police take suo motu action perusing the CCTV footage? And to cap it all, the reaction to the incident from some politicians, including Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara, is outrageous. Dr Parameshwara said that these kind of incidents do happen during Christmas and New Year festivities. Abu Azmi of the Samajwadi Party made misogynistic and sexist comments which should not have been latched up by the media. It must be noted here that whenever such crimes against women take place our politicians make highly objectionable comments, emboldening the antisocial elements in our society. I remember Mulayam Singh Yadav once said that boys would be boys and they cannot be hanged for rapes. RSS chief Mohan Baghwat said “rapes happen in India not Bharat” while West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee once said the root cause of rapes and molestations has been the free interactions between boys and girls. The politicians who make these atrocious comments should be censured and debarred from holding public office. They are supposed to be custodians of moral behaviour. The onus is put on women for inviting such behaviour through their skimpy dress, late night outing without family members and western lifestyle. Is it in our Indian culture to rape young girls, children and married women? Has Indian attire prevented sexual crimes against women?

Please like & share: