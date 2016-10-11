Some private bus operators may prove hurdle to govt plan

MARGAO: Even though the state government has decided to take over private buses plying on the Margao-Canacona route, the proposal may hit a roadblock, as some of the private bus owners claim that they will agree to the proposal only if the terms and conditions suit them.

Though the decision of the government to take over the private buses has been largely welcomed by the private bus operators, few of the bus owners, however, feel that this is an election stunt, as such a decision can create technical and financial problems at a later stage.

Officials of KTCL, on condition of anonymity, mentioned about the practical difficulties in implementing such a decision, which has been pending since the last few years.

“We are glad to hear about the Chief Minister’s decision. We will hold a meeting after we receive communication from the government on this issue. The final decision of handing over our buses will be taken if our terms and conditions, which include the minimum three or five year contract, retaining of route permits, private owner’s name, advance payments etc are acceptable. All this will be done only after taking legal advice,” said president of the Margao- Canacona route bus owners association Anthony Pereira. He said all the Canacona bus owners are welcoming the decision.

Interestingly, bus operator Vishal Desai, who is also the president of the All Goa Bus Owners Association, said that the government cannot be trusted on this since it had failed on its earlier promises of providing subsidy of Rs 3 per kilometre which was assured in 2013.

Sources in KTCL said that altogether 18 Kadamba buses ply from Margao to Karwar via Canacona. Besides, two direct Margao-Canacona buses and one Margao to Pollem bus ply on this route daily. “On an average, around 2,100 passengers travel from Margao to Canacona and the interiors daily in Kadamba buses. This includes the 600 monthly pass holders too,” said a KTCL official.

According to private bus owners association president, nearly 50 private buses ply on the route of which a maximum number of the buses are above ten years old.

“We do not know anything about it (the government decision),” reacted an official, underlining the practical difficulties involved in implementing the decision. He recalled that in 2013, such a decision was taken by the government after a few of the Canacona route bus owners and operators had approached MLAs, who had convinced the then chief minister.