Some Like It Hot: Three’s company

“Before it was made, ‘Some Like It Hot’ was considered too controversial to be a comedy. It had cross-dressing, inferences of homosexuality, and all those murders.”

– Billy Wilder, director

Billy Wilder was one of the most respected filmmakers in Hollywood. Although he successfully experimented with several film genres, each of his film had the taste of sugar-coated cynicism. ‘Some Like It Hot’ (1955) was no exception.

Wilder wrote the script for ‘Some Like It Hot’, with the plot based on a screenplay by Robert Thoeren and Michael Logan for the 1935 French film, ‘Fanfare d’amour’ (Fanfare of Love). However, the original script of ‘Fanfare d’amour’ was untraceable, so producer Walter Mirisch found a copy of the 1951 German remake of this film, ‘Fanfaren der Liebe’. He bought the rights to the script and Wilder worked with it to produce a new story. ‘Some Like It Hot’ is often seen as a remake of ‘Fanfare of Love’, as both films follow the story of two musicians in search of work.

Wilder originally wanted actor, Frank Sinatra for the role of Jerry/Daphne and the actress, Mitzi Gaynor as Sugar Kane. However, Sinatra never came for the audition, while as soon as Wilder found out that Marilyn Monroe was available, he offered her the role of Sugar Kane. Wilder, at another point contemplated over Bob Hope and Danny Kaye to play the roles eventually enacted by Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon. Perhaps the strangest actor to audition for Lemmon’s role was a young Anthony Perkins, who was subsequently rejected. He was to star in Alfred Hitchcock’s ‘Psycho’, a year later.

Interestingly, Jerry Lewis was also offered the role of the zany Jerry/Daphne. Lewis turned it down because he “didn’t think drag was funny”. Lemmon, who earned an Oscar nomination for enacting the role, sent Jerry chocolates annually in gratitude. According to Jerry, every time he ran into Wilder, he was greeted with, “Hello, Schmuck!” Jerry later admitted he regretted his rejection of the role.

Marilyn originally didn’t want to play Sugar Kane. She said: “I don’t want to play someone who can’t tell Daphne and Josephine are really men dressed in drag.” Later, when she signed the film, she wanted the movie to be shot in colour, as her contract stipulated that all her films were to be made in colour. However, Wilder convinced her to let it be shot in black and white, after costume tests revealed that the make-up that Curtis and Lemmon wore gave their faces a bluish-green tinge, due to shaving. In fact, they were deemed to be too grotesque-looking in the colour film tests.

A popular female impersonator named Barbette tried to teach Curtis and Lemmon to walk in heels. Barbette showed them that a woman puts one foot in front of the other and that’s what makes her hips move the way a woman’s hips move. After about a week, Lemmon declined his help, saying he didn’t want to walk like a woman, but a man trying to walk like a woman. The two actors also suffered wearing high heels, so much so that tubs of ice water were put on the set for them to soak their feet in, when they took off the high heels.

“We spent hours with make-up. We couldn’t afford to have our beards show through. We both had heavy beards. The most difficult thing was walking around in high heels. And costumes! We were very cooperative, but we did put our feet down when we wanted better dresses. They wanted us to select off-the-rack stuff from the costume department. We said, we wanted dresses done by Orry-Kelly, who was doing Marilyn’s costumes, and Billy (Wilder) said okay,” Lemmon once stated, while sharing his memories about the film. “We spent a week going through a series of make-up tests with different lipsticks and with assorted wigs. We went crazy,” he added.

Curtis also mentioned, “Finding the right bra wasn’t easy. I was a 36-D. We had to hold our arms, palms down, so our muscles didn’t show, which a bigger problem was for me than for Jack (Lemmon) since I’d played a boxer. We had our legs and our chests shaved, our eyebrows plucked, got false eyelashes. And our hips were padded.”

Curtis’ feminine ‘Josephine’ voice was dubbed in by voice over artist Paul Frees. According to Curtis, it was a combination of Frees and his own voice. The reason was that Curtis found it impossible to maintain a high-pitched womanly voice for an entire take.

When he had to pose as a millionaire in the film, Curtis asked Wilder if he could imitate actor, Cary Grant for the particular character. Wilder liked the idea and they shot it that way. Apparently, when Grant saw the parody of himself, he jokingly stated: “I don’t talk like that”. He however appreciated the imitation.

The film was made in California during the summer and autumn of 1958. To begin with, Marilyn’s personal problems and doubts about her own acting abilities played havoc with the production. She fought with Wilder over creative aspects, would arrive late to the set, and demanded constant retakes. She often didn’t know her lines and her dialogue had to be written on cue cards or taped on props.

The delayed ‘Some Like It Hot’, which finally wrapped during early November 1958, went $500,000 over budget. After two unpromising previews, the United Artists prevailed upon Wilder, who had the right of final cut, to make some small cuts. He however took out only one short scene in the Pullman car of the railway.

With regards to sound design, there is a strong musical element in the film, with the soundtrack created by Adolph Deutsch. It has an authentic 1920s jazz feel, using sharp, brassy strings to create tension in certain moments, for example whenever Spats’ gangsters appear. Marilyn in fact sings a couple of whispery old numbers like “Running Wild” and “I Wanna Be Loved by You”.

‘Some Like It Hot’ opened in March 1959 to excellent reviews, but small audiences. It however picked up, and became one of the most profitable films of that year. Made at a budget of $2.9 million, the film by 1962 had grossed $15 million in the US alone. Out of its six Oscar nominations, the lone award went to Orry-Kelly for Best Costume Design. When Lemmon was nominated for the Academy Award in the Best Actor category – he lost to Charlton Heston in ‘Ben-Hur’ (1959) – Curtis, who was proud of his performance in the film, was disappointed that he was overlooked for a nomination.

Later, ‘Some Like It Hot’ formed the basis for the 1972 David Marrick Broadway musical, ‘Sugar’, which was based on the Wilder-Diamond script. In 2002, the ageing Tony Curtis performed in a stage production of the film, cast as Osgood Fielding III, the character originally played by Joe E Brown.