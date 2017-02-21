Some exporters give a miss to MPT, Dabolim airport

SHOMA PATNAIK | NT

PANAJI

While infrastructure for exports has improved significantly in the state, a substantial portion of Goa’s non-ore exports continues to be routed through Nhava Sheva port, Mumbai, according to sources in the logistics industry.

The sources said that export facilities at the Mormugao port and the Dabolim airport are underutilised because companies are continuing to forward cargo from Mumbai. They utilise the local port and the airport sparingly despite recent improvements in facilities, which include 24×7 custom clearance and other services essential for smooth movement of cargo.

Among non-ore exporters the pharmaceutical units in Verna and other industrial estates have a poor track record, said the sources.

Goa’s pharmaceutical hub exports about Rs 7,000 crore annually and nearly all of it is through Mumbai. Companies prefer to transport from Mumbai because of an established road transport system wherein goods are moved in refrigerated vehicles.

The absence of a mother vessel arriving at the MPT has been cited as another reason, as products need timely delivery to international markets such as Europe and the US.

Exports from the MPT currently are by a feeder vessel that arrives once a week and sails to Colombo before loading the consignment to a mother vessel.

Stakeholders in the logistics industry had a meeting at the GCCI on Tuesday where they discussed ways and means of pushing pharmaceutical companies to export from Goa.

Chandrakant Gawas, chairman, logistic committee, GCCI, said that pharmaceutical companies have various concerns and efforts are on to address them.

To utilise facilities, the MPT is looking at new avenues for cargo, he said.

“With the MPT planning to commence dredging and an increase in depth at the port, we expect mother vessels to arrive in Goa in future,” Gawas said.

Satyajit Bhattacharjee, secretary, Goa air cargo association, Dabolim, said the airport has set up facilities to handle 12 tonne per day of international cargo and 18 tonne per day of domestic cargo and as against this it is doing maximum of four tonne per day of international and domestic cargo.

Cargo throughput at the MPT currently comprises coal, POL products, fertiliser, wood chips, etc., apart from iron ore exports which is at modest levels.

The port also handles container traffic of marine food exports.

During 2015-16 the port handled total cargo of 20 .7 million tonne, 40 per cent higher over previous years cargo although it is far cry from 39 million tonne of cargo handled in 2011-12 when exports of iron ore was booming.

At the Dabolim airport, the cargo is primarily of exported perishables such as vegetables and fruit and most of it is from outside the state – Bellary and Haveri in Karnataka and Maharashtra.