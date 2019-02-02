Some densely populated villages up for more commercial activities

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Seven villages in the state broadly fit into the criteria of densely populated rural areas with a population of more than 2,161 persons per square kilometre under the new Coastal Regulation Zone Notification, 2018. The villages fit into the category for reduction in no-development zone to 50 metre from high tide line or width of the creek for carrying out commercial activities as against 200-metre NDZ as specified in the CRZ notification, 2011.

A perusal of the district census handbook of Census of India 2011 found four villages in North Goa district and three in South Goa district having population density of more than 2,161 persons per unit of area, usually quoted per square kilometre. However, it is for the authorities to verify which of these villages qualify for the inclusion in the NDZ.

These villages with population of 2,161 persons per kilometre are Penha de Franca, Chimbel, Canca and Tivim in North Goa district and Davorlim, Navelim and Aquem in South Goa district and hence

qualify for categorisation as ‘densely populated rural area’ as per the norms set by the Union ministry of environment forest and climate change. However, only three villages – Pehna de Franca, Tivim and Navelim – are close to riverbanks.

Under the new zoning plans, densely populated CRZ-III-A villages with population density of more than 2,161 persons/sq km as per the 2011 census will be earmarked as ‘no development zones’ from the high tide line up to 50 metres or width of the creek or riverbanks whichever is less, provided that the demarcation of NDZ is made in the coastal zone management plan, and is approved with due public consultation, failing which a NDZ of 200 metre continue to apply.

The qualifying criteria requires the government agencies to evaluate which of the seven villages fall in 50 metre from the high tide line as against 200 metre from the HTL of seashore, or 100 metre if it is river or creek or backwater, whichever is less, as stipulated in the CRZ Notification, 2011.

Penha-de-Franca, which is in close proximity to the bank of river Mandovi, has population density of 2830 persons/sq km as per 2011 Census and is also classified as CRZ-III under the existing Coastal Zone Management Plan 1996.

According to the existing CZMP 1996, all areas along the bank of river Mandovi having mangrove areas, including Nerul, Verem, Ourem, Ribandar, Betim to Britona, outskirts of Mapusa, San Pedro, Banastarim, Volvoi and Savoi-Verem, are classified as CRZ-I and rest of the areas, without mangroves and ecologically sensitive areas, are classified as CRZ-III and as settlement area.

According to census data, Chimbel has an area of just 3.3 sq km with population density of 4,633 persons per sq km.

Tivim has highest density in North Goa with 4,776 persons living in each kilometre of its area while Canca has density of 4,383 persons per sq km.

But the authority will have to study and map these villages on river tidal influence because the Mapusa river tidal influence is felt up to Mapusa, Tivim and Mulgao while Canca village situated 3 km away from Mapusa town is not influenced by any river or creek water.

The villages of Utorda, Majorda, Gonsua, Betalbatim, Colva, Sernabatim, Benaulim, Varca and Cavelossim in Salcete taluka have been classified as CRZ-III, except sand dunes which are classified as CRZ-I.

However, none of these villages, except Navelim, is close to the banks of river Sal and exceeds the population density limit.

The Sal originates near Cavelossim. It passes through Margao, Navelim, Dramapur, Chinchinim, Assolna and drains itself into the Arabian Sea at Betul.

Ecologically sensitive areas along the Sal and tributaries including dunes at Mobor and mangroves at Assolna, Cavelossim, Orlim, Benaulim, Navelim, are classified as CRZ-I and the rest of the area is classified as CRZ-III.