Some Catholics in BJP feeling insecure over Mauvin’s entry

PANAJI: A section of minority community leaders in the Bharatiya Janata Party are still finding it difficult to accord acceptability to the entry of the former Congress MLA from Dabolim Mauvin Godinho in their party.

Mauvin was admitted in the BJP by state BJP president Vinay Tendulkar and Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar, last week.

Deputy Chief Minister, Francis D’Souza, when asked if Mauvin, due to his wide experience in politics as well as studious approach to all the issues, could be projected as the BJP’s Catholic face in South Goa, said that it would be too premature to speak about the same. “We cannot decide about such a thing when the election code of conduct is yet to come into force,” he maintained, observing that politics is a very dynamic field, and decisions in politics have to be taken based on the situations existing at the particular time.

Another senior state leader of the party said that the entry of Mauvin in BJP is nothing short of sanitising the “character assassination” that had taken place in the past. “Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar had openly called Mauvin a thief over the power subsidy scam and taken him to the court, while Mauvin had also referred to Parrikar in a similar manner over the alleged corruption in the organisation of the opening International Film Festival of India in Goa, which was subsequently probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation,” he added, pointing out, “If they want to forget and forgive everything, let them do it, but my conscience won’t allow me to do it.”

The senior BJP leader also said that in public life, of which politics also forms a part, such a thing is not acceptable. “If they still feel that they are right, then they should say sorry to public, admit that everything has been forgotten and forgiven for votes, and move ahead,” he maintained, retorting that projecting Mauvin as Catholic face of the BJP would be a hilarious decision.

Calangute MLA, Michael Lobo, speaking to this daily said that each person entering a political party has his own strengths and weaknesses, besides public support enjoyed by him. “The BJP felt that Mauvin’s strength would strengthen the party,” he added, observing that although corruption cases were filed against Mauvin by Parrikar, the cases are decided by the court, and have no connection with the entry of a person into a political party.

Another Catholic legislator of the BJP, however, observed that Mauvin has been with the BJP during past four-and-a-half years, inside and outside the state assembly, although he was elected as the Congress candidate. “It would only be clear whether people accept him or not, after the forthcoming state assembly election, that too if he is given candidature by the BJP to contest this election,” the legislator noted, mentioning that challenging the party leaders’ decision to admit Mauvin in the party would not be a proper thing, even if the particular decision is faulty.

Incidentally, BJP presently has six of its 21 legislators belonging to Catholic community namely, Francis D’Souza, Michael Lobo, Nilesh Cabral, Glenn Ticlo, Carlos Almeida and Alina Saldanha.