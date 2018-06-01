Solution to mining issue from Cong will be welcomed, says Shripad

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Union Minister of State for AYUSH and senior BJP leader Shripad Naik on Thursday said that the government will welcome if the Congress party has a solution for restarting mining activities in Goa.

Speaking to media, Naik said that the government is trying to resolve the mining issue as early as possible. Whoever has a solution to the mining issue can also submit it, which will be considered, he added.

“What we all want is to resume mining activities in Goa as early as possible. The government is trying for a solution at its level. At the same time, we will welcome a solution or suggestion to

resolve mining crisis in the state from those who want to give the same, including Congress,” Naik said.

Congress had said that if BJP does not have a solution to the mining issue, then it would provide one.

Congress legislature party has constituted a sub-committee headed by former chief minister Pratapsingh Rane to work out a solution to the mining issue. The committee has discussed the issue during its meeting held on Wednesday. The party will prepare its solution route to the mining issue in the next meeting to be held in a week’s time.