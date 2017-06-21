Solid waste treatment plant: CCP told to hand over Bainguinim land

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The government has asked the Corporation of the City of Panaji (CCP) to hand over the Bainguinim land, presently in its possession, to the Goa Waste Management Corporation (GWMC) for constructing a solid waste treatment plant, to dispose the garbage generated in the capital city.

The facility is proposed to be set up through the funding from the central as well as state government under the Swachh Bharat Mission. The government is keen that the responsibility of this task is shouldered by the GWMC.

It may be recalled that the CCP had acquired a total of 1,71,312 sq mt of land at Bainguinim for setting up the garbage treatment facility. A compound wall has also been constructed around the particular land.

The direction was given during a meeting of the Mayor/ Commissioner of the Corporation of the City of Panaji as well as chairpersons/ chief officers of the municipalities around the state, with Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Wednesday at the secretariat. The meeting was convened to receive the views and grievances of the representatives of the municipal bodies, which would be useful for the functioning of the newly formed GWMC.

City Mayor, Surendra Furtado, who attended the meeting, also brought to the notice of the Chief Minister that there is an urgent need of a land for the CCP to dispose dry as well as leafy/ garden waste generated in the capital city.

Furthermore, the meeting witnessed the representatives of the municipal bodies suggesting to the government that the daily wages of the municipal workers should be made Rs 500 per day, throughout the year and not only during monsoon. Presently, these workers are paid Rs 500 per day during the monsoon season and Rs 375 per day during the rest of the year.

The government was also requested to allow the municipal bodies to recruit the workers for a 90-day period, during the monsoon season, without waiting for the sanction of the directorate of municipal administration. The request was made as such permissions from the directorate are often delayed, which makes it difficult for the municipal bodies to recruit the workers on time.

The meeting also discussed regularisation of 500 employees from various municipal bodies around the state.

The meet finally decided that henceforth the Solid Waste Management Corporation would be dealing with the garbage-related issues in all municipal areas, including provision of necessary machinery to the municipal bodies.

Meanwhile, the CCP has begun the process of recovery of dues from 90 gaada owners in the city, dating back to past three years. The CCP also demolished a shop erected overnight in the city municipal market.