Solar policy in 15 days: Cabral

In a major boost to promotion of renewable resources, Power Minister Nilesh Cabral on Tuesday announced that the state solar policy will be declared within 15 days.

Cabral also announced that under the policy, the government will provide a subsidy of up to 50 per cent for setting up solar power panels. Speaking to ‘The Navhind Times’, the Power Minister said that under

the solar policy, people will get subsidy etc adding that he has already asked people of Goa to put up panels and have already promised a subsidy of 50 per cent.

He said that while the people can start setting up the panels, the subsidy will take some time to be disbursed. He said that the subsidy could take around six months to be disbursed however the people can start the panelling work etc.

He said the policy is held up as the rate of purchase of power under the policy has not been fixed yet. He said the rate will mostly be fixed at Rs 4 per unit which is also the buying cost for the department. He said these issues will be addressed and the policy will be announced within 15 days.

The power minister said that the government will encourage people to generate power for domestic consumption while the surplus power could be bought by the department.