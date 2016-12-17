Software launched for election management

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Chief Secretary R K Srivastava on Saturday launched election management system, a real-time electronic data processing software for the polls conducted by the state election commission.

The main objectives of the EMS are declaration of election programme (pertaining to panchayat, zilla panchayat, municipality and city corporation), appointment of panchayat wise /constituency wise returning officers, faster filing of candidate nominations, real-time data recording for pre-poll, poll and post-poll activities including information, communication and dissemination, scrutiny of nominations and allocation of symbols to candidates, district/taluka management, constituencies and ward management, calculating and announcing of electoral results.

The EMS will seamlessly connect returning officers to district collectors to the state election commission.

“The management of election is a very serious, challenging and time-consuming assignment. The whole management of the election process has to be free from administrative and legal flaws,” Srivastava said adding that “efforts taken by Dr M Moddassir for managing the state election on real-time basis will definitely go a long way in establishing very healthy practices.”

On the occasion, Dharmendra Sharma, principal secretary (PWD) released a book on model code of conduct of the state poll panel.

Also present on the occasion were Dr M Moddassir, state election commissioner; Dr Durgaprasad, joint director, planning, statistics and evaluation; Narayan Navti, joint chief electoral officer, Darshana Narulkar, secretary, state election commission and other officials.

Dr Durgaprasad was also facilitated during the programme.