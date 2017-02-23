Soft drink-laden tempo overturns, two hurt

MAPUSA : In a self accident, a tempo carrying soft drink bottles overturned along the highway near Green Park hotel, Guirim on Thursday morning with two loaders sustaining minor injuries.

According to Mapusa police, the tempo was on its way to Karaswada from Vasco but when it reached near Guirim at around 10.55 am, the driver Amrut Singh lost control and the truck overturned. Loaders Anil Singh and Sonu Sharma sustained minor injuries and were rushed to the district hospital and discharged after treatment.

For some time, the traffic movement slowed down as bottles got strewn on the road. Later a team of Mapusa fire personnel rushed to the spot and cleared the bottles and glass pieces. Mapusa police have registered a case of self accident and are investigating it.