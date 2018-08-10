Sodomised 12-yr-old boy goes missing from St Cruz shelter

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

A 12-year-old boy, who was a victim of sexual assault at the state-run Apna Ghar, Merces, has gone missing from a shelter at St Cruz where he was lodged following treatment at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMC) at Bambolim for the injuries he received allegedly during the sexual assault.

The boy was allegedly sexually abused by another inmate at Apna Ghar, police said adding that the accused inmate, who is 18 years old, has been arrested and is currently in judicial custody. The accused was waiting to be released from Apna Ghar after attaining the age of 18 years, police said.

Police has registered an offence under IPC Section 377 (unnatural offences – whoever voluntarily has carnal intercourse against the order of nature with any man, woman or animal) and also under the Goa Children’s Act.

According to sources, the victim boy had revealed the name of a caretaker at the Apna Ghar to whom he had narrated the incident of sexual assault. However, it appears that no action was initiated, informed sources.

Police said that the incident came to light after the victim boy was taken to the GMC for medical examination following stomach pain. After examining, doctors found out that the boy was sexually abused and later the boy also said that it was forceful sexual abuse, informed sources.

After receiving information from the GMC, police took assistance of the Victim Assistance Unit (VAU) for recording statement of the victim boy. According to information, the victim boy has told about the sexual assault and also the name of the accused person, who was subsequently

arrested in the crime, police said.

Sources said that the child also disclosed that he had narrated the incident to a caretaker at Apna Ghar but the caretaker told him to keep quiet and the matter was not reported to higher authorities.

After being treated at the GMC, the boy was subsequently admitted to a shelter in St Cruz (registered with the government) from where he went missing. In this connection, the Old Goa police has registered a First Information Report (FIR) on charges of kidnapping against unknown persons. The incident had occurred last month, police said.