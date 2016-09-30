Snubbed by MGP, BBSM to announce new party tomorrow

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Following the end of the September 30 deadline given to the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) by the Bharatiya Bhasha Suraksha Manch (BBSM) to snap ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the BBSM will now go ahead and announce on October 2 formation of a political party to contest the forthcoming state assembly election.

Head of the political cell of BBSM Uday Bhembre told this daily that the MGP did not respond to their appeal. “We received neither positive nor negative response from the MGP,” he added pointing out that the MGP desired more time, while the BBSM wanted to go ahead as per its schedule.

“Therefore, we will go ahead and announce our new political party on October 2, with all other details,” Bhembre stated, noting that the BBSM will now go ahead with full force, in support of its demand to withdraw government grants to the 135 English primary schools in the state.

It is also learnt that the BBSM leaders met Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, earlier in the day.

MGP president, Pandurang ‘Deepak’ Dhavalikar, on the other hand said that the MGP will take all political decisions including that of the alliance with the BJP for the 2017 state assembly polls before December 15, indicating that the MGP has no inclination to sever relations with the BJP. The MGP and BJP are presently alliance partners in the state government.