Snows win dramatic final to become South champs

Cuncolim: Snows Football Academy, Raia emerged Champions of Yaari Cup football tournament (South Goa) defeating Chandor SC 7-6 via the tie breaker in the final played at Cuncolim grounds on Sunday.

It was Snow’s Football Academy that shot into the lead early in the game in the 5th minute when Llyod Cardozo dashed into the box and sent an angular effort to beat Chandor’s confident looking keeper Presley Mascarenhas.

Llyod Cardozo who was impressive for Snow’s later went on to score two more goals, finding the mark in the 30th and 46th minute and in the process scripted his name to be the hat-trick scorer in the finals of this tournament.

It was in fact, the powerful performance of striker Llyod Cardozo that helped Snows keep their heads high and emerge as the champion team of this tournament in South Goa. Lloyd with his quick footwork and accurate scoring abilities was easily the pick of the lot in this finals.

Starting the match on an attacking note, Snows Football Academy looked dangerous all the while as they moved inside the rival box with quick passing, but Chandor’s defence stood firm killing most of their moves.

Chandor who were stunned by an early goal did not take much time to retaliate and level the score within the next two minutes through striker Phezer Gomes who easily beat Snows keeper Leo Colaso.

Thereafter Chandor Club were in top gear and striker Sunny Fernandes scored a quick brace, finding the mark in the 17th and 20th minute to lead 3-2 at half time.

Chandor now began to enjoy supremacy over their rivals in the first session but in the second session, Snows made amends for their missed chances and restored parity in the 46th minute when Llyod completed his hattrick (3-3).

In the tie breaker Snows Football Academy proved to be the better shooters, scoring accurately through Llyod Cardozo, Sockey Cardozo, Valitan Fernandes and Allwyn

Dias.

Chandor could find the mark only through Irfan Yadwad, Akram Yadwad and Joaquim Carvalho.

The following won the individual prizes: Best goal keeper of the finals – Leo Colaso (Snows Football Academy), Best defender of the finals – Joaquim Carvalho (Chandor SC), Best half of the finals – Shawn Fernandes (Snows FA, Raia) and Best Forward of the finals – Lloyd Cardozo (Snows Football Academy, Raia).

Chandrakant (Babu) Kavlekar who was the chief guest on the occasion, gave away the prizes in the presence of Sushil Sharma, State Head Diageo, India and Elvis Gomes, President of GFA among other dignitaries.