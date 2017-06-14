Smriti Irani heaps praises on Modi govt for achievements

NT NETWORK

BICHOLIM

Union Minister of Textiles Smriti Irani stated that the country has achieved a lot of development in the last three years of the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre.

She was speaking during her visit at Sankhali on Wednesday to address a programme ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas,’ organised by state BJP unit.

It was also attended by Union Minister of State for AYUSH (independent charge) Shripad Naik, Speaker Dr Pramod Sawant and other dignitaries of BJP Sankhali mandal.

The Textiles Minister lauded the Modi government for commissioning a railway line at Uchahar in Amethi district, the constituency of Gandhi family within just three years, which was never done by Congress despite ruling the nation for over last 60 years.

She said that around 10 crore poor people have got the benefit of LPG facility due to efforts of the Prime Minister Modi who has been appealing to middle-class families to give up LPG subsidy.

Shripad Naik, in his speech, stated that the AYUSH ministry has implemented innovative health-related programmes that will help people to live a long and disease-free life. He also made an announcement of constructing a 50-bed Ayurveda hospital in Velguem village under AYUSH ministry, the land for which has been donated by Speaker Dr Pramod Sawant.

Speaker Dr Sawant lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for implementing insurance scheme through which poor people can get natural or accidental death benefits by paying just Rs 12 and Rs 235 respectively. He added that the prime minister never compromised the safety and security of the country.