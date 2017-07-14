Saturday , 15 July 2017
TRENDING NOW

Smith case: Gadkari seeks report from Goa

Posted by: nt July 15, 2017 in Goa News

NT NETWORK

 

PANAJI

Union Minister for Roads, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has asked the state government to submit a probe report on the allegations made by the US justice department that CDM Smith, a Boston-based engineering firm, through its employees and agents, had paid US $25,000 to Goa officials of the National Highway Authority of India  to fetch a water project contract.

Sources said the NHAI bribery case came for discussion at  a meeting held on Friday by the Union ministry for roads, transport and highways to discuss annual plans for states. A  delegation led by Public Works Department Minister Ramakrishna  ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar attended the meeting.

Chief Secretary Dharmendra Sharma and principal chief engineer of PWD Uttam Parsekar were part of the delegation, and also attended  the meeting.

Sharma has asked Parsekar to submit an inquiry report within two days with all related documents and details.

The US justice department has said that  CDM Smith allegedly   paid US $1.18-million bribe to NHAI officials between 2011 and 2015 to bag contracts, prompting the central  government to order a probe into the allegations.

The US justice department has also said  that CDM Smith had allegedly paid US $25,000 bribe to   NHAI officials in Goa to bag water project contract.

Consequently,  Dhavalikar  ordered interdepartmental preliminary inquiry by the principal chief engineer by obtaining  and checking all related standby files.

Please like & share:
Designed by Vijayanand Naik http://www.facebook.com/viju19
© www.navhindtimes.in 2011
Facebook Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com