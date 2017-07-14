Smith case: Gadkari seeks report from Goa

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Union Minister for Roads, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has asked the state government to submit a probe report on the allegations made by the US justice department that CDM Smith, a Boston-based engineering firm, through its employees and agents, had paid US $25,000 to Goa officials of the National Highway Authority of India to fetch a water project contract.

Sources said the NHAI bribery case came for discussion at a meeting held on Friday by the Union ministry for roads, transport and highways to discuss annual plans for states. A delegation led by Public Works Department Minister Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar attended the meeting.

Chief Secretary Dharmendra Sharma and principal chief engineer of PWD Uttam Parsekar were part of the delegation, and also attended the meeting.

Sharma has asked Parsekar to submit an inquiry report within two days with all related documents and details.

The US justice department has said that CDM Smith allegedly paid US $1.18-million bribe to NHAI officials between 2011 and 2015 to bag contracts, prompting the central government to order a probe into the allegations.

The US justice department has also said that CDM Smith had allegedly paid US $25,000 bribe to NHAI officials in Goa to bag water project contract.

Consequently, Dhavalikar ordered interdepartmental preliminary inquiry by the principal chief engineer by obtaining and checking all related standby files.