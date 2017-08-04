Smartphones Make Students Dumb

Nandkumar Kamat

What can be termed as ‘Digital Distraction Disorder (DDD)’ is affecting students in the age group 15-25 in Goa. DDD has vast implications for producing a really smart generation. Technology is extension of human consciousness but often used like magic by many people. Almost 90 per cent educated people in Goa would not be able to explain the functioning of a cellular phone and microwave based telecommunications.

Technology is science in action. Human users are expected to enslave technology instead of becoming enslaved by it. But exactly opposite is happening when you witness rising dumbness among smartphone users. Due to microminiaturisation of assembled integrated circuits and hardware now smartphones have become small and affordable. With cheap user applications like WhatsApp smartphones have accelerated transition of urbanised societies from analogue to digital.

More than 150 thousand students in Goa use smartphones. There is no survey on how they use it. But teachers have noticed rising dumbness of this digitally dependent generation affected by DDD. Teachers detect the dumbness when they come across a full class which finds everything that’s told to them every day is a novelty and it could be as simple as total rainfall in the month.

DDD is a well researched topic in western countries. Educationists, psychologists and behavioural scientists are worried about increasing digital dependence and digital gadget addiction. Being India’s top ranked urbanised state Goa is photostatically following the western digital lifestyle. In a written survey of more than 100 students at post graduate level conducted over past 5 years I discovered that the rising ‘digital generation’ has stopped reading after I2th standard. None read beyond just one book by just one author – Chetan Bhagat. They admitted that they read nothing in the colleges except from Internet on need basis and most of the reading is very shallow, superficial and often restricted to Wikipedia articles.

The latest development leading to rising dumbness is loss of the habit of reading printed newspapers and poplar newsmagazines. A survey of the smartphone wielding 15-25 age groups would reveal that less than 10 per cent read newspapers and magazines seriously and regularly. Very seldom one would come across students who read at least one printed newspaper daily from page to page along with electronic editions. Another proof of rising dumbness among smartphone users that’s seen by UG and PG teachers is loss of verbal articulation, inability to discuss and develop a given topic or speak extempore and a shocking overall lack of depth as the habit of texting and chatting erodes the linguistic qualities.

Smartphones are causing massive distractions leading to incrementally reduced attention spans. Teachers have been noticing that students have stopped taking detailed notes in classrooms and laboratories and hate to visit libraries and sit in reading halls for extended hours to read and make written notes. Writing and note making habit is an extremely important step towards becoming smarter. But smartphone users who use the camera infectiously to photograph everything and even copy classmates’ notes, journals, notices displayed on the board, pages from textbooks just fail to keep track of these ‘digital learning resources’ and finally end up in complete confusion.

All over Goa in higher educational campuses study habits of students preparing hectically at the last minute for examinations have changed phenomenally. Now students study mostly from smartphones. One would see them constantly glancing at the smartphone screens even while walking on roads. Portability of smartphones has helped to do away with printed books and journals. Lesser numbers of students are seen carrying books with them.

Smartphones in the hands of young generation of Goa have become devices like ‘Alladin’s magic lamp’. There are exceptions but overall the situation is rapidly deteriorating. There are many young leaders, digital start ups by youths who use digital platforms creatively and effectively for several missions. They don’t fall under DDD. Teachers discuss privately and blame the parents for DDD. Counselors are ill-trained and ill-equipped to deal with DDD. If complete restriction on smartphone use inside all the campuses is imposed then there is some hope to regain the lost territory of reading, writing, dialogue, discussion, debates. DDD is more dangerous than smoking or drinking because the user becomes a total slave of the device.

Educational institutions and parent teachers associations, alumni associations are scared to admit that DDD exists and could pose a threat to the whole idea of building a smart, articulate society. Smartphone users have been creating an alternate, make-belief reality using WhatsApp and Facebook and other social media platforms. Immersion in this cyberocean gives them complete insulation from outside world – the contemporary realities, local, national and global issues.

From high school to PG level I find an alarming and disturbing picture of rising dumbness associated with digital slavery. The new disease is large-scale plagiarism-download, copy and paste everything from internet without revealing the source and pass on to the teachers such stolen material as one’s own work. So finally where this young society is heading – digital nirvana or digital hara-kiri? Give smartphone addicts a simple test – ask them to talk for five minutes after switching off the smartphones on ‘Any 10 achievements of India in 70 years after independence?’ One would be stunned by the dumbness if not to be met by meaningful and revealing silence.