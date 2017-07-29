Smart City Mission loses sight of its mission for Panaji

NT NETWORK

It has been more than a year since the Union ministry for urban development selected Panaji city for development under its Smart City Mission. However, in a ‘smart move’, those responsible for handling the special purpose vehicle created for the purpose of implementation of the Mission in the capital city, did not use over Rs 100 crore fund released by the Centre under the Mission, and further combining the AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) scheme to Smart City Mission, have started taking up city projects through joint funding, which may just not fit into the central ministry’s guidelines.

Furthermore, violating one of the guidelines of the Smart City Mission that the urban local body should be an active partner of the Mission, the SPV has totally ignored the Corporation of the City of Panaji, the ULB for the capital city.

When contacted, city mayor Surendra Furtado said that he has neither been taken into confidence about the Smart City projects for Panaji, nor any related funds have come to the CCP.

“Actually speaking, I don’t know where these funds are,” he stated, maintaining that the CCP commissioner could be in contact with the SPV.

The CEO of the Smart City Mission for Panaji, Swayandipta Pal Chaudhari, who is ‘coincidentally’ also the managing director for AMRUT, had recently briefed the media about a number of projects to be taken under the Smart City Mission, including creation of a database about all properties in the capital city, which would help the CCP to generate more revenue by way of property tax collection.

However, no work has actually started in Panaji under the Smart City Mission or even tendered for that matter, although more than 50 works have been shown in the list of the Smart City. This is further confirmed by a recent written reply to the outgoing Rajya Sabha member, Shantaram Naik by Union Minister of State for Urban Affairs Rao Inderjit Singh.

“No (Smart City Mission) funds have been spent so far (on Panaji),” the reply maintained, pointing out, “And matching state share (to develop the smart city) has not been provided to the implementing agency till now.”

The reply also said the Union ministry of urban development is to provide the financial support of Rs 500 crore to each selected Smart City, including Panaji, at the rate of Rs 200 crore in the first year and Rs 100 crore every year thereafter, for the next three years. It further revealed that the Centre has already transferred an amount of Rs 108.20 crore to the SPV. This means that the government of Goa/ urban local body, which should have by now matched the said grant by an equal amount as its share, is keeping crores of rupees idle in the bank.

Interestingly, the SPV, a limited company incorporated under the Companies Act 2013 and named as Imagine Panaji Smart City Development Limited, has not done much except things like announcement of a stakeholder competition to design a logo for the SPV.

The capital city, on the other hand, is witnessing a number of projects taken up under the AMRUT scheme through the Goa State Infrastructure Development Corporation, including the revamping and landscaping of the Azad Maidan, and other smaller works of gardens, public pathways and steps, and so on.

Ironically, these works have long skipped their deadlines.

Since 2015-16, the Centre has sanctioned a total of Rs 209.18 crore under the AMRUT Scheme, including an amount of Rs 80.14 crore for non-motorised transportation and pedestrianisation of parts of the capital city, under the state annual action plans for the year 2017-18.