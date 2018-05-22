Smart city mission: 4 city spots come under CCTV surveillance on trial basis

PANAJI: As part of the tendering process to finalise the vendor to operate Goa Intelligent City Management System (GICMS) under the Smart City Mission, the city surveillance system was launched on trial run for seven days at four locations in the city.

About four companies BSNL, Honeywell, L&T and NEC, who are under technical evaluation of the steering committee, have deployed traffic signals and 5-6 HD cameras each at four identified junctions of 18th June road like church square, Titan showroom, old education building, and HDFC bank junction.

The cameras make use of licence plate and facial recognition technology, and capture any traffic violation along with loitering and suspicious object detections. Swayandipta Pal Chaudhuri, the CEO of The Imagine Panaji Smart City Development Ltd (IPSCDL) said that four companies who participated in pre-qualification bids were asked to show demo of ‘proof of concept’ that includes city surveillance system and command and control centre. The demo process is part of a technical evaluation of bidders who will be evaluated by the steering committee and will be given independent scores based on performance.

“The steering committee will meet again to give an overall technical score to whoever qualifies, then the financial bid will be opened latest by early June and work order will be given to the lowest bidder,” he added. The qualified service provider will have to look after the maintenance of the GICMS-related equipment for five years and 50 per cent of the cost will be paid after installation and commission and rest 50 per cent amount will be paid in five years.