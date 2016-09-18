Small Christian Community introductory workshop held

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

An introductory workshop on Small Christian Community was organised by the Diocesan Centre for Lay Apostolate at St Joseph Vaz, Spiritual Renewal Retreat Centre, Old Goa, recently. The national service team for SCC’s led by Fr Vijay Thomas (secretary to NST for SCC under CBCI) and Elvin Colaco (team member of NST) was present for the workshop.

In all 70 participants, including priests, religious and lay people within the Archdiocese of Goa attended the workshop.

The workshop included, sessions from introductory workbook on SCC’s, Word of God Veneration, Gospel sharing in groups, interactive sessions, fellowship, Eucharist etc. Archbishop Felipe Neri Ferrao inaugurated the workshop on September 12 with the Solemn Eucharist and reminded the participants that SCC is his first priority in the Archdiocese and advised the participants to take utmost benefits from the workshop in order to form a new diocesan resource team for the SCC’s.

The Archbishop welcomed Fr Vijay, Elvin and all the priests, religious and lay people. The Archbishop appreciated Jorge Fernandes, director of DCLA for taking the initiative in organising the workshop in the Archdiocese of Goa.