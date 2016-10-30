Slowing savings rate threaten India’s growth story

While dreams are of India taking the baton of growth from China, a decelerating in savings rate is flashing a warning sign. Gross national savings as a percent of the gross domestic product is likely to slip to 30.2 percent this year, the lowest since 2003. It may fall further over the next two years according to forecasts by the IMF.

Since companies use domestic savings to fund their capital spending the fall would increase their vulnerability to external risks – such as uncertainty over the US presidential election or the prospect of monetary tightening there. It is a worry to the government which is aspiring to achieve economic growth rates of 8-9 percent – much higher than the current 7.1 percent – not only to replicate China’s growth miracle but also to create jobs for the one million people who join the workforce every month.

Nearly two-thirds of the total Indian populace of 1.3 billion are under 35 years old. But to fully harness the biggest youth bulge the saving rate needs to be around 35 percent. “Raising the savings rate is one of the main pre-conditions for the country’s long-term sustainable growth. The tiger economies of China and East Asia realized their economic potential by keeping their savings rates above 30 percent for decades.

But economic travails in India stem from flagging investment which as a proportion of GDP fell by about 3 percentage points to 29.6 percent of GDP in the June quarter. Infrastructure development has failed to keep up with the increasing needs of the economy. The World Bank estimates that India needs up to US $1.7 trillion to close its infrastructure gap.

Households are the main source of savings but years of high inflation, weak job creation, sluggish growth in incomes and two successive droughts have left their finances under siege.

According to the government the savings rate should bottom out of its own accord thanks to an expected improvement in rural incomes after a good monsoon, better corporate profits and most importantly a sharp moderation in retail inflation.

The slide also poses a dilemma for the RBI, which is widely expected to respond to a decline in inflation to 4.3 percent with further cuts in its 6.25 percent policy rate. Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan advocated a real interest rate of 1.5-2 percentage points to protect savers. Still, Rajan said small savers would send him heart-rending letters, complaining about cuts in retail deposit rates.

Following his recent departure, the central bank lowered its real interest rate target – or the margin by which its policy rate exceeds inflation to 1.25 percent. With the new regime at the RBI under Governor Urjit Patel odds are high that the target would come down further. Globally interest rates are on a downward trajectory with some central banks in the developed world using negative rates to boost consumption.

A search for higher yields by India’s small savers has reduced growth in bank deposits to its lowest level in 53 years. Cash held by households has, meanwhile, surged 40 percent from last year to $266 billion.

Low returns on bank deposits are also goading people to resort to riskier ways to augment their incomes, such as unsecured short-term loans. The returns on such kind of loans are twice the rates on bank deposits but it runs a greater risk of losing money. Reuters