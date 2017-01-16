Slogan war between Arlekar, Azgaonkar’s men in Pernem

NT NETWORK

MAPUSA

A verbal clash broke out in Pernem on Monday between supporters of BJP candidate Rajendra Arlekar and MGP candidate Manohar ‘Babu’ Azgaonkar’s supporters as the candidates had arrived at the government complex to file their nomination papers.

Sources claimed that BJP state general secretary Sadanand Tanawde was allegedly manhandled by Azgaonkar’s supporters during the ruckus.

According to eyewitnesses, Arlekar, along with Tanawde and others entered the complex to file nomination papers, while some other supporters waited outside the complex and started shouting slogans. At that moment, MGP candidate Azgaonkar also arrived at the complex along with his supporters to file his nomination papers. Azgaonkar preferred another entrance, which was freely accessible, as the other entrance to the complex was occupied by BJP supporters. At this point, tensions ran high as supporters of both the candidates started shouting their respective slogans thus starting a ‘slogan war.’ Each side attempted to outdo the other in volume, chorus and style while shouting the slogans. By this time, Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar, BJP candidate from Mandrem, who was also in the complex, exited it after filing his nomination papers, pacified his supporters and instructed them to leave the site.

With only the supporters of Azgaonkar and Arlekar left outside the complex, the ‘slogan war’ continued for several minutes. Tension gripped the area and police personnel were on their toes to keep the situation under control. It was also alleged that the supporters of Azgaonkar manhandled Tanawde. Later, the leaders of both the parties pacified their supporters and instructed them to maintain decorum.