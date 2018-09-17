Skal- Goa gets new team

Team B&C/ NT

Skal Goa had its 6th installation ceremony recently. Ernest Dias, chief operating officer, SITA – TCI India is the new president of the association. The new governing council was inducted by chief guest Rohan Khaunte, minister for IT in the presence of Nilesh Cabral, chairman, GTDC. The entire fraternity of travel and tourism industry of the state attended the function. Skål is a professional organisation of tourism leaders around the world, promoting global tourism and friendship. It is the only international group uniting all branches of the travel and tourism industry. Its members, the industry’s managers and executives, meet at local, national, regional and international levels to do business among friends. Skål today has approximately 15,000 members in 400 clubs throughout over 90 countries. Most activities occur at local level, moving up through national committees, under the umbrella of Skål International, headquartered at the General Secretariat in Torremolinos, Spain.