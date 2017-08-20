SJD Areal win South Goa title

CUNCOLIM: A 28th-minute angular header from attacking medio David Colaco enabled Sao Jose de Areal overcome Cuncolim Union by a solitary goal and emerge champions of the McDowell’s No 1 Yaari Premiere Cup football tournament, at Cuncolim grounds on Sunday.

The all-important goal came off when Raymond Fernandes raced down the left flank and, after getting past two Cuncolim Union defenders, sent a deep cross to ideally placed David Colaco whose angular header gave no chance at all to the Cuncolim Union keeper.

Cuncolim Union thereafter produced a number of attacking moves, which however were nullified by the strong Areal defence.

Both the teams fought hard and the battle for supremacy was evident as the ball rolled on from one end to the other.

After gauzing the strength of each other for a while, the teams began making deep penetration but could not find the mark due to stout defending.

However, it was fleet footed Raymond Fernandes who hoodwinked the Cuncolim Union defence with his smart footwork and smartly sent a lofted pass to David Colaco who romped home in great style.

The second session saw Sao Jose de Areal closing all the gaps as they did not allow Cucolim Union to have a close look at their goal.

Areal keeper Joseph Monteiro brought off some smart saves in the second session when Cuncolim Union tried to press hard to find the equaliser.

The following individual prizes were awarded: First Scorer of the Finals: David Colaco (Sao Jose de Areal), Best Goalkeeper of the Finals: Sheikh Sahil (Cuncolim Union), Best Defender of the Finals: Franky Valadares (Sao Jose de Areal), Best Forward of the Finals: Bensel Viegas (Sao Jose de Areal) and Best Half of the Finals: Clifton Fernandes (Cuncolim Union).

Chandrakant (Babu) Kavlekar, Leader of Opposition, was the chief guest and gave away the prizes in the presence of Cuncolim MLA Clafacio Dias who was the guest of honour. Suraj Shrivastava, Kshitij Shetye, Mahendra Shirbhate, Artem DA’Silva, Prakash Dessai and Dinesh Dessai were also present.