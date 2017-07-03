Sixth casino vessel will get nod today to enter Mandovi

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The casino vessel M V Lucky Seven, promoted by Golden Globe Hotel Private Limited, is all set to enter the River Mandovi. This will be the sixth offshore casino to operate on Mandovi river.

The state government has informed the High Court of Bombay at Goa that it will give permission on Tuesday for entry of the casino vessel in the Mandovi waters.

Advocate General had pointed out that after verifying the material produced by the petitioner and a site inspection, it was found that out of three tugs provided by the petitioners, only two were meeting the specifications. As far as the third tug is concerned, it has a bigger draught than required which, according to the Advocate General, does not meet the required specifications.

It was also pointed out by the Advocate General that in case the third tug is provided by the petitioner, as per the specifications, the Captain of Ports shall proceed to grant the necessary permission for the vessel to enter the area as specified by the Captain of Ports. Senior counsel, appearing for the petitioner, upon instructions, stated that the petitioner will provide the third tug as per the specified standards.

The High Court had said that the Captain of Ports shall, accordingly, proceed to examine all such aspects immediately after the third tug is made available by the petitioner and proceed to grant the necessary permission to have the vessel at the place earmarked and fixed by the Captain of Ports.