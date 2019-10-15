Six youth pelt stones, threaten Marcaim family

Ponda: A family of six from Konsowado-Marcaim including three female members was allegedly assaulted with stones and threatened with dire consequences allegedly by six youth from the same village due to previous enmity on Sunday.

In this matter, Ponda police registered a chapter case against the accused on Monday, informed police.

Meanwhile, demanding arrest of the accused, the victim family members alleged that police are shielding them due to political influence.

According to complainant Namita Gaude and her family members, the accused youth along with other people attacked them with stones, molested female members, damaged valuables from the house and further threatened them with dire consequences on Sunday evening.

Family members addressed the press with the “evidence” of the attack and video footage of same, in which the accused are spotted pelting large stones on the house and the occupants. They alleged that instead of arresting the accused, police are urging them to compromise.

The complainant also alleged that police are avoiding the arrest of the accused as they are close to a politician.

When questioned, Ponda police inspector Mohan Gaude said that based on the complaint of the victim family, chapter cases are registered against all the six accused.

“Though stone attack was proved, injuries to the family members were not of serious nature,” PI Gaude said while speaking to this daily.