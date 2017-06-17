Six VPs in Mormugao zero in on names for sarpanch, deputy posts

NT NETWORK

VASCO

Sarpanchas and deputy sarpanchas in six panchayat bodies of Mormugao taluka, of the total seven panchayats, have almost been finalised. The election to the posts will be held on June 19.

As Panchayat Minister Mauvin Godinho-backed candidates have swept Chicalim and Chicolna-Bogmalo village panchayat polls, the names of Sebastiao alias Seby Pereira and Kamla Yadav have been finalised for sarpanch and deputy sarpanch posts in Chicalim panchayat. In Chicolna-Bogmalo panchayat, the names of Virginia Rodrigues and Claudio D’Cruz have been finalised for sarpanch and deputy sarpanch posts respectively. The sarpanch post is reserved for a woman in Chicolna-Bogmalo panchayat.

In Cortalim panchayat, the names of Sania Barretto and Raymond D’Sa have been finalised for sarpanch and deputy sarpanch posts. In Quelossim, Maria Colaco and Sebastiao Serrao are the frontrunners for sarpanch and deputy sarpanch posts.

In Velsao-Pale-Issorcim panchayat, ex-sarpanch Henrique D’Mello and Sylvia D’Souza are the frontrunners for the posts of sarpanch and deputy sarpanch.

In Cansaulim-Arossim-Cuelim panchayat, the ‘iron lady’ Martha Saldanha is all set to become the new sarpanch. The deputy sarpanch post will be given to Ferwin Saldanha.

The results of the Sancoale village panchayat wards, the elections to which were held on June 11, will be declared announced on July 2 after the elections to ward 5 and 6 which is slated on July 1.