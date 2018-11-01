Six teams from Goa to participate from Nov 12

NT NETWORK

Six teams from Goa will participate in the Goa Zonal round of the U-18 Youth League being organized by the All India football Federation from November 12 to January 1, 2019 over six different home grounds in Goa.

Dempo Sports Club will play FC Goa in the inaugural match at their home ground in Ella while Sesa FA will play Sporting Clube de Goa in their home ground in Sirssaim on the same day. Churchill Brothers have taken the Sports authority of Goa (SAG) ground as their home ground while Salgaocar FC are using the Tilak maidan in Vasco as their home ground. Sporting Clube de Goa will be using the Don Bosco ground in Panaji as their home ground.

FC Goa and Sporting Clube de Goa qualified from the Goa zone having finished first and second respectively on the table. Salgaocar FC had finished third and Dempo SC fourth.

Two teams from Goa qualify for the final round.

Many players from the Youth teams have been promoted to the senior teams this season and will be seen back in action with the U-18 set ups giving a thrust of experience to the tournament this year.

Dempo SC is coached by Anthony D’Souza and will be captained by Ryan Pinto during this edition of the U-18 Y league. Striker Boris D’mello who now plays for the senior team will be back to lead the Dempo goal surge.

Shawn Pereira will be lead Salgaocar FC and will be assisted by Ribhav Sardesai and Chaitan Komrapant who are also both part of the Salgaocar senior team. Salgaocar FC is coached by senior team coach Levinio Pereira.

Goa zone title holders FC Goa have four players who are part of the senior set up. Precio has been loaned to Guardian Angel SC for the Goa Professional League. “He has been given on loan so that he gets match experience,” FC Goa Technical Director Derrick Pereira told The Navhind Times. Sweden, Lesley and goalkeeper Dylan will be the other players with experience with seniors. Gavin Araujo is the coach.

Sporting Clube de Goa will bank on Stendly Fernandes to cause much damage to opponents with his long range shots and efforts from close. Stendly Fernandes, who has started impressing in the Goa Professional League, as others, will be assisted by Aman Govekar who plays for Vasco Sports Club and Akshat Hadkonkar, Dattaraj Gaonlar and Arjun Colaso. Shekar Kerkar is the coach.