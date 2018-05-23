Six member women crew of INSV Tarini given a grand welcome

The six member, all women crew of INSV Tarini was given a grand welcome by Taj Fort Aguada Resort and Spa by senior dignitaries and top-notch navy officials.

The crew led by skipper Lt Cdr Vartika Joshi, Lt CdrPratibha Jamwal, Lt Aishwarya Boddapati, Lt Patarapalli Swathi, Lt S Vijaya Devi and Lt Payal Gupta was felicitated by the management of Taj Fort Aguada Resort and Spa and senior naval officials with silver medals and floral bouquets. Lt Cdr Vartika Joshi and her team presented a video showcasing their journey across the globe.

Speaking on the occasion, area director – Taj, Goa, Vincent Ramos said: “We are extremely honoured and delighted to be hosting the welcome ceremony for an organisation as prestigious as the Indian Navy. We extend our heart-felt congratulations to the team for accomplishing such an amazing journey and wish them the very best for many more milestones to come.”

Also speaking on the naval crew’s achievement, chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Sunil Lanba said that the women officers have done the country proud not only in showing the Indian Flag at distant shores but also in demonstrating the sea faring capability of Indian women. “The courage and determination displayed by the six women crew members of INS Tarini is an encouragement for the women of future generations.”

The ceremony ended with an interaction between the INSV Tarini members and the crowd.