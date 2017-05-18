Six injured in head-on collision between four vehicles on NH17

NT NETWORK

MAPUSA

In a tragic incident four vehicles comprising three four wheelers and a two wheeler collided on the national highway 17 near Green Park, Guirim injuring six people, out which two are seriously injured.

According to Mapusa police the accident took place on Monday morning at around 9.45 am involving four vehicles namely a Toyota vehicle, Eeco car Innova and an Access scooter.

The accident took place between two cars namely the Eeco car which was proceeding towards Karaswada and the Toyota car coming from the opposite direction collided with each other, subsequently an Innova car along with the Access scooter collided with the cars.

In the accident six persons were injured in the accident namely Alison Fernandes (23), Balaji Bhovle (50), Toyota passengers Namdev More (57), Sandip More (12) both residents of Latur, and Sanjay Wale (55) and his wife Parimala Wala residents of Lonavala who were rushed to the District Hospital at Peddem.

The Lonavala couple was referred to the Goa Medical College at Bambolim as they sustained serious injuries while others were discharged after receiving treatment.

Meanwhile the Innova car driver and the scooterist escaped without any injuries.

Mapusa police conducted the panchanama and registered the case as accidental.