Situation in Kashmir improving gradually

SRINAGAR: Defying the diktats of the separatists, people in many parts of the city came out Wednesday to resume their day-to-day activities even as the separatist-sponsored strike that has affected normal life in the Valley for the 89th consecutive day remained in force.

The unrest, which started a day after the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani in an encounter with security forces in south Kashmir on July 8, is showing signs of fatigue in the civil lines areas of the city as more people were coming out to resume their normal life.

As the authorities lifted curfew across the Valley a few days ago, there has been a significant increase in the movement of private and public transport, except buses, in uptown Srinagar including in the commercial hub of Lal Chowk, officials said. The situation in Kashmir is improving with each passing day. Normal movement of people and vehicular traffic was observed in parts of Srinagar on Tuesday, the officials said. Many street vendors and hand cart vendors have set up their stalls along the TRC Chowk-Batamaloo axis in the city, selling goods like fruits, vegetables, fresh juice, tea and snacks at many places and continue with their business activities throughout the day, they said.

The officials said some shopkeepers also opened their shops in the civil lines areas of the summer capital and at few areas in the outskirts of the city. They said while there were no restrictions on the movement of people anywhere in the Valley, security forces have been deployed at some places, including market places, to instill a sense of security among the people so that they can carry out their day-to-day activities without fear.

Meanwhile, in some parts of Kashmir, including in downtown city and district headquarters and towns, normal life remained affected for the 89th straight day due to the shutdown call of the separatists.