SIT to be formed to tackle matka gambling

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The state government will be forming a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to tackle matka gambling in the state and it will be headed by a retired judge of the High Court.

The state government has made a statement before the High Court of Bombay at Goa that it will form an SIT to tackle matka gambling activities in the state and that the SIT will be headed by a retired judge of the High Court.

The name of retired High Court judge Justice Lawande was also suggested to head the SIT and the state government is likely to discuss the issue with him.

A petitioner, social activist Kashinath Shetye said that he has no-objection to the SIT being headed by Justice Lawande.

Shetye had contended that the Crime Branch is merely arresting small agents as eyewash and that it has failed to trace the source of origin of the matka number. He had alleged that the Crime Branch was not competent to track the main bookies.

A petition was filed in the court alleging that police and politicians were in connivance with matka agents operating in Goa. The petitioners said that the terror outfits decide number. The petitioners had also said that they have no objection if the trade of gambling is regularised and hafta protection money, which goes into the pockets of police, politicians, gamblers, criminals and terrorists, is legalised by way of hefty taxes, which should go into the state treasury with no person/student below the age of 18 being allowed to gamble.