SIT: Philip Jacob was involved in sale of unaccounted iron ore worth over Rs 530 cr

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing alleged multi-crore mining scam, has revealed that the unregistered iron ore trader Philip Jacob was involved in the purchase of unaccounted iron ore to the tune of 30.95 lakh metric tonne (MT), and thereafter the sale of the ore to the tune of 26.08 lakh metric tonne valued at more than Rs 530 crore.

According to SIT officials, in this particular case, the loss to the state exchequer is more than Rs 90 crore (only in terms of not paying royalty).

Jacob had reportedly procured iron ore, more than 25 lakh metric tonne from a dump site at Pale, Bicholim belonging to a mining firm while remaining ore from elsewhere, the SIT officials have claimed adding that Jacob in connivance with mine owners, mining officials and politicians carried out the illegal trade.

The SIT had earlier this month arrested Jacob for his alleged involvement in illegal ore trade and theft of iron ore.

The special court, after hearing the arguments on Jacob’s bail plea, has reserved the order till July 27.

According to the SIT officials, though the accused has revealed handling of iron ore at Pale, he has not divulged names of associates involved in excavation, transportation of iron ore, besides final destination of the iron ore supplied, and filling of returns.

The probe, which covers the period between 2007 to 2011, has found that Jacob had not registered himself as an ore trader with the mines department, the SIT officials have said adding that he is a resident of Pala, Kerala and had an office in Panaji.

Meanwhile, the special court has reserved the order on bail plea of ore trader Kancha Gaunder till July 24.

Gaunder was arrested on June 29 for his alleged involvement in illegal mining and theft of iron ore.

He is currently in judicial custody. While in connection with another case pertaining to illegal mining in which Geetesh Naik was arrested, the court has reserved the order on bail till July 26.