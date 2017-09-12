SIT arrests Salcete politician’s proxy in illegal mining case

PANAJI: The Special Investigating Team (SIT) probing the alleged multicrore mining scam in the state has arrested one more accused person Imran Khan in an illegal mining case on Tuesday.

Acting as proxy to an influential politician from Salcete, police said that the accused Khan allegedly extracted iron ore amounting to crores of rupees specifically for the period from 2007-2012.

Khan allegedly availed environmental clearance in his name, and the Goa State Pollution Control Board found it to be fabricated and bogus and suspended mining in TC no 65/51 belonging to Amalia Figuereido, said police. According to police, as the legal heirs were of old age, accused Khan and an influential politician took advantage of the situation and extracted iron ore amounting to crores of rupees.

Khan also availed power of attorney to act in the said TC 65/51 from the legal heirs of the said TC before the state government decided transfer of lease in the name of the said legal heir, police said.

According to the police, the state government in the year 2009 ensured that the lease transfer approval was given by the mines minister on noting file in the name of legal heirs who had given power of attorney to Khan. Police are also examining the role of the then mines minister Digambar Kamat in this regard. Meanwhile, Khan has filed an application for bail.